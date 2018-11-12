MT4 settings backup
Every so often (more than once week) all my MT4 settings get deleted and I have to start from scratch. Its pc related, as it happens with different brokers. Is there a way to do a backup so I can reload everything? I have Win10 os.
- Backup instance on same account
- backup mt4 but indicators dont work , need help
- Backups
frodo77:
Every so often (more than once week) all my MT4 settings get deleted and I have to start from scratch. Its pc related, as it happens with different brokers. Is there a way to do a backup so I can reload everything? I have Win10 os.
Every so often (more than once week) all my MT4 settings get deleted and I have to start from scratch. Its pc related, as it happens with different brokers. Is there a way to do a backup so I can reload everything? I have Win10 os.
What settings do you mean? Account user and password get lost every time Windows changes the encryption keys during a major system update. Other settings are stored in .INI files
frodo77:
All my charts settings, indicators, templates and profiles. All gone.
All my charts settings, indicators, templates and profiles. All gone.
you may bacup the directory .
the directory includes the files you metions above, is locate on your userprofile directory.
for me ,it is:
C:\Users\fenggz\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9E4096C341024AB85FFCCA138E184FAA\
Thanks for your help. After it happened again, those files are still there and have not been deleted.
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