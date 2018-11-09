How to set zigzag setting not to show length that less than 20 pips?

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dd

I want zigzag draw line on at least 20 pips length. Currently my setting is 20 Dept, 20 Deviation, 3 backstep. But it show 14.7 pips, 12.8 pips length as picture above. Any idea how to make zigzag show only 20pips and above length? Or any custom indicator can do that?

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