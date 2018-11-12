Problem with custom indicator...
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Hi my friends,
I'm new to programming indicators, and I'm having some problems, hope you can help me.
I'm trying to do a simple indicator of squeeze in bollinger bands.
The indicator will go blue when the bollinger is outside keltner channel and red when its inside (all or just one line).
The problem is that it not working well. By the picture bellow you can see that its different than bollinger keltner in graph.
In the strategy tester it even get printed....
This is my first custom indicator.
Any Help is appreciated
My code: