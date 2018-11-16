Issue please help!
Line 325 - 329.
/* int char=StringGetChar(s,length); if((char>96 && char<123) || (char>223 && char<256)) s=StringSetChar(s,length,char-32); else if(char>-33 && char<0) s=StringSetChar(s,length,char+224); */ int _char=StringGetChar(s,length); if((_char>96 && _char<123) || (_char>223 && _char<256)) s=StringSetChar(s,length,_char-32); else if(_char>-33 && _char<0) s=StringSetChar(s,length,_char+224);
Insert followings on line 74.
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE);
Or open the following page and read the first message of Mladen.
Forex Station
- forex-station.com
Since it is repeating itself over and over, here is a description and a "fix" for one of the nasty bugs of build 1090 of mt4
Naguisa Unada:Much appreciated,
Insert followings on line 74.
Or open the following page and read the first message of Mladen.
Thanks for taking your time to help a newbie.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Everyone,
I have a copy of MT4 sat on a windows server 2012 VPS. After an windows update today an indicator TMA.mq4 won't display, its either grey out in the navigator menu or it just won't load but is visible under indicators on the chart.
Can anyone help or provide a work around.
Jay