Issue please help!

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Hi Everyone,

I have a copy of MT4 sat on a windows server 2012 VPS. After an windows update today an indicator TMA.mq4 won't display, its either grey out in the navigator menu or it just won't load but is visible under indicators on the chart.

Can anyone help or provide a work around.

Jay

Files:
TMA.mq4  9 kb
 

Line 325 - 329.

/*
      int char=StringGetChar(s,length);
      if((char>96 && char<123) || (char>223 && char<256))
         s=StringSetChar(s,length,char-32);
      else if(char>-33 && char<0)
         s=StringSetChar(s,length,char+224);
*/
      int _char=StringGetChar(s,length);
      if((_char>96 && _char<123) || (_char>223 && _char<256))
         s=StringSetChar(s,length,_char-32);
      else if(_char>-33 && _char<0)
         s=StringSetChar(s,length,_char+224);
 
Naguisa Unada:

Line 325 - 329.

Hi Naguisa,


Im new to coding mt4 indicators what is the issue with lines 325 - 329? 

Should i remove it?


Cheers,


Jay

 
Naguisa Unada:
Download attached file below.

Thank you :)


That has now not shown up as greyed out but the indicator is still not showing on the chart. 


Thanks,


Jay


 

Insert followings on line 74.

SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE);

Or open the following page and read the first message of Mladen.

https://www.forex-station.com/viewtopic.php?t=8472297

Forex Station
  • forex-station.com
Since it is repeating itself over and over, here is a description and a "fix" for one of the nasty bugs of build 1090 of mt4
 
Naguisa Unada:

Insert followings on line 74.

Or open the following page and read the first message of Mladen.

https://www.forex-station.com/viewtopic.php?t=8472297

Much appreciated, 

Thanks for taking your time to help a newbie.


 

Try now,hope it will be working with you too

it is how Mladen teach me

tma

Files:
TMA.mq4  9 kb
 

Man,i doubts somebody renamed it,it looks like is "Centered TMA" that recalculate,not TMA

Here are both with same exact parameters

nrp

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