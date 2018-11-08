Signals by Draw Down
Eleni Anna Branou:
Yes, go to the Signals page, switch to Table View (far right) and choose the drawdown option for filtering your results.
Is there any way to add the column Draw Down? ... I can filter but I can not order...
Files:
Press and hold ctrl key and roll your mouse wheel.
Marco vd Heijden:
Press and hold ctrl key and roll your mouse wheel.
Press and hold ctrl key and roll your mouse wheel.
thanks
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Is it possible to filter and order the signals according Draw Down. Thanks