Signals by Draw Down

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Is it possible to filter and order the signals according Draw Down.  Thanks

 
Carlos Fuster:

Is it possible to filter and order the signals according Draw Down.  Thanks

Yes, go to the Signals page, switch to Table View (far right) and choose the drawdown option for filtering your results.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, go to the Signals page, switch to Table View (far right) and choose the drawdown option for filtering your results.

Perfect! thanks so much

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, go to the Signals page, switch to Table View (far right) and choose the drawdown option for filtering your results.

Is there any way to add the column Draw Down? ... I can filter but I can not order...

 
Carlos Fuster:

Is there any way to add the column Draw Down? ... I can filter but I can not order...

Your screen is too small, the drawdown column is available alright if you zoom out with your browser's magnifying setting.

 
Press and hold ctrl key and roll your mouse wheel.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Press and hold ctrl key and roll your mouse wheel.

thanks

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