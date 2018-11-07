My application for registration are rejected. How i cant contact with support to check my document again? I could not contact the mederator via Comments.

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discuss with moderator
 

Why did they say you already have one ?

How many mql5 accounts do you have ?

 
I have only one account - this account.
I tried to contact with Service Desk but they said "use seller request" and i could not find it
service desk
 

Why did you state it was a product, signal or hosting issue ?

You have to use the seller registration process.

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