My application for registration are rejected. How i cant contact with support to check my document again? I could not contact the mederator via Comments.
- Registration in the market failed
- How to become signal seller
- I had a problem uploading the profile picture of a seller item
Why did they say you already have one ?
How many mql5 accounts do you have ?
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