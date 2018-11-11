Access violation generates during testing in MT5 build 1940.
Me too. In many many programs working fine before the latest mt5 update.
Me too.
Welcome to the world of the "Latest-Officially-Release-is-totally-fine-believe-us"...
;)
Is this often that we se some ASSEMBLY code in logs? Or this only in tester or some individual code?
I don't udnerstand why MQ don't offer manage versions of MT eg turn back to the previous stable etc..
It's fine to report an error/bug, but without any information about the conditions on which it happened, I am afraid it's useless.
Is this the same situation as reported by JC ?
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