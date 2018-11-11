Access violation generates during testing in MT5 build 1940.

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OL      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40   Access violation at 0x000000013F6AC5F4 write to 0x0000000008D9C852
IS      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC390 48896C2418        mov        [rsp+0x18], rbp
MP      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC395 57                push       rdi
DR      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC396 4154              push       r12
RD      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC398 4155              push       r13
EI      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC39A 4156              push       r14
CG      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC39C 4157              push       r15
LD      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC39E 4883EC20          sub        rsp, 0x20
OQ      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC3A2 498B6904          mov        rbp, [r9+0x4]
NQ      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC3A6 33FF              xor        edi, edi
RN      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC3A8 4D8BF1            mov        r14, r9
GN      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC3AB 4D8BF8            mov        r15, r8
IN      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC3AE 4C8BE2            mov        r12, rdx
MP      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC3B1 4C8BE9            mov        r13, rcx
RE      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC3B4 4885ED            test       rbp, rbp
PI      2       18:37:37.026    Core 1  2010.09.16 09:22:40                 000000013F6AC3B7 7515              jnz        0x13f6ac3ce






The full log is attached.

Files:
20181105.log  28 kb
 
Me too. In many many programs working fine before the latest mt5 update.
 
Me too.
 

Welcome to the world of the "Latest-Officially-Release-is-totally-fine-believe-us"...

;)

 

Is this often that we se some ASSEMBLY code in logs? Or this only in tester or some individual code?

I don't udnerstand why MQ don't offer manage versions of MT eg turn back to the previous stable etc..

 

It's fine to report an error/bug, but without any information about the conditions on which it happened, I am afraid it's useless.

Is this the same situation as reported by JC ?

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