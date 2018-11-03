why does the fortfs broker server not appear in the list of mql5 brokers names?

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while in Meta trader 4 the server name for Fortfs is FortFS-Real
in the list of name servers brokers in mql5 I did not find the server name for the fortfs broker that was on my meta trader 4 '' FortFS-Real ''
 
Ask the broker please.
 
Harun Alrasyid:

in the list of name servers brokers in mql5 I did not find the server name for the fortfs broker that was on my meta trader 4 '' FortFS-Real ''

Some brokers are not available for using the MQL5 signal copying system.

They have been incidents in the past that made MQL5 exclude them.

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