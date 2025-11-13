Indicators: Super trend - simple - page 2
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It's repaints - don't waste your time.
Nothing in it repaints. Neither the values nor the colours
It's a redraw bullshit - don't waste your time.
It's an equidistant - it doesn't redraw, it's just a well chosen screenshot.
It's useful if you know how to select "distance".
It's a re-drawing bullshit - don't waste your time.
No, it doesn't draw on 1 bar, but it lags. It is best to use 2 on different TFs and work only when both are pointing in the same direction.
I thought it was excellent!!!