Indicators: Super trend - simple - page 2

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Is there a version for MT4?
 
It's redraw bullshit - don't waste your time.
 
Dmitriy Skub #:
It's repaints - don't waste your time.

Nothing in it repaints. Neither the values nor the colours

 
Dmitriy Skub #:
It's a redraw bullshit - don't waste your time.

It's an equidistant - it doesn't redraw, it's just a well chosen screenshot.

It's useful if you know how to select "distance".

 
Dmitriy Skub #:
It's a re-drawing bullshit - don't waste your time.

No, it doesn't draw on 1 bar, but it lags. It is best to use 2 on different TFs and work only when both are pointing in the same direction.

 
It's impossible to use it in a backtest. since no buffers are shown nor the values are known
 

I thought it was excellent!!!


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