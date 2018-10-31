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If you downloaded expert from the Market in correct way so you can not move this file to anywhere.
i know all thing you speaking
the expert is already defined as expert but when downloaded he come
with script
thanks for your attention
I downloaded EAs from the Market, and I see them here -
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Can you post your screenshot from Navigator about your EA (which became as a script)?
It means: it is written as EA but you see it in Scripts - Market, right?
Screenshot please (and the link to the product to me by PM).
Are you sure you didn't buy a script in stead of an EA in that case it's normal that it does not trade.
i sure my friend
I informed the technical team for their consideration.
thank my friend
i am very thanks for your attention and helping me
thank you
The serice desk told me that it is the script (King xxx is the script created by the author as a script; not an EA).
It is not an EA.
So, the author of this product should know about it.
Why the author of this script promoted it as an EA - no idea.
It is the script just for sure (and the author knows about it).