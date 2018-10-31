how are you all - page 2

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Sergey Golubev:

If you downloaded expert from the Market in correct way so you can not move this file to anywhere.

i know all thing you speaking

the expert is already defined as expert but when downloaded he come

with script 

thanks for your attention

 

I downloaded EAs from the Market, and I see them here - 


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Can you post your screenshot from Navigator about your EA (which became as a script)?
It means: it is written as EA but you see it in Scripts - Market, right?

Screenshot please (and the link to the product to me by PM).

 
Are you sure you didn't buy a script in stead of an EA in that case it's normal that it does not trade.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Are you sure you didn't buy a script in stead of an EA in that case it's normal that it does not trade.

i sure my friend

 
I informed the technical team for their consideration.
 
Sergey Golubev:
I informed the technical team for their consideration.

thank my friend 

i am very thanks for your attention and helping me

thank you

 

The serice desk told me that it is the script (King xxx is the script created by the author as a script; not an EA). 

It is not an EA.
So, the author of this product should know about it.

Why the author of this script promoted it as an EA - no idea.

It is the script just for sure (and the author knows about it).

Productivity - USA - MetaTrader 5
Productivity - USA - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The productivity index measures the output produced for each hour of labor worked. This indicator is useful for predicting inflation and output growth. If the cost of labor increases respective to the increase of productivity, and, moreover, if the increase in production costs is unlikely, then it will not cause inflation. It has a significant...
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