Experts: X trader
Now all you need is to tie the ATR to your SL and TP inputs and let the user set them in percent in your inputs...then you have a nice little simple EA that would work on all pairs.
i thing it is a good EA but it really better if you can add the auto Trailing Stop. thank for share !!!!
mran1008:
i cosa si tratta di un EA buona, ma davvero meglio se è possibile aggiungere l'arresto automatico Trailing. grazie per condividere!!
i cosa si tratta di un EA buona, ma davvero meglio se è possibile aggiungere l'arresto automatico Trailing. grazie per condividere!!
Timeframe? Thank you
Hello , I would like to thank you for your excellent work, and I would also ask you to enter a trailing stop . Thank you George
Files:
XtraderM1.set 1 kb
Nut Poopanee:
good setting for M1
Who has a better one plz tell me.
Nut,
could you please share your settings?
Thanks for sharing! i am going to run this EA
Files:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
X trader:
Author: Tonny Obare