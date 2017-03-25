Experts: X trader

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X trader:

Trades on two moving average crosses

Author: Tonny Obare

[Deleted]  
Now all you need is to tie the ATR to your SL and TP inputs and let the user set them in percent in your inputs...then you have a nice little simple EA that would work on all pairs.
[Deleted]  
i thing it is a good EA but it really better if you can add the auto Trailing Stop. thank for share !!!!
 
mran1008:
i cosa si tratta di un EA buona, ma davvero meglio se è possibile aggiungere l'arresto automatico Trailing. grazie per condividere!!
 

Timeframe? Thank you

 

Hello , I would like to thank you for your excellent work, and I would also ask you to enter a trailing stop . Thank you George

 

It would be nice to have trailing stop instead of a stop loss, theyn this EA would be better with more volitility

 

good setting for M1

 Who has a better one plz tell me.

 

 

 

 

Files:
XtraderM1.set  1 kb
 
Nut Poopanee:

good setting for M1

 Who has a better one plz tell me.

 

 

 

 

Nut,

could you please share your settings? 

 
Thanks for sharing! i am going to run this EA
 




good to go

M5
Files:
MyOwnSettingRisky.set  1 kb
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