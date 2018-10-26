Looking for indicator from year of 2006
i have got this indicator
Shafaq Hafeez:
i have got this indicator
i have got this indicator
what is the name of it?
Valeri Balachnin: I am looking for an indicator from a screenshot below. Any one knows it?
That indicator is the "Smoothed Heikin Ashi" so search the CodeBase as there are many examples. Also "Heikin" is sometimes written as "Heiken"
Fernando Carreiro:
That indicator is the "Smoothed Heikin Ashi" so search the CodeBase as there are many examples. Also "Heikin" is sometimes written as "Heiken"
Thx!!!!!
Valeri Balachnin:
Thx!!!!!
This is a somewhat cleaned up version
Files:
Valeri Balachnin:
I am looking for an indicator from a screenshot below. Any one knows it?
Also looks like:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/587Candles Smoothed HTF
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Hello,
I am looking for an indicator from a screenshot below. Any one knows it?
Settings:
MaMetod=2
MaPeriod=6
MaMetod2=3
MaPeriod2=2
Regards,
Valerii