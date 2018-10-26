Looking for indicator from year of 2006

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Hello,

I am looking for an indicator from a screenshot below. Any one knows it?



Settings:

MaMetod=2

MaPeriod=6

MaMetod2=3

MaPeriod2=2


Regards,

Valerii

 
i have got this indicator
 
Shafaq Hafeez:
i have got this indicator

what is the name of it?

[Deleted]  
Valeri Balachnin: I am looking for an indicator from a screenshot below. Any one knows it?

That indicator is the "Smoothed Heikin Ashi" so search the CodeBase as there are many examples. Also "Heikin" is sometimes written as "Heiken"

 
Fernando Carreiro:

That indicator is the "Smoothed Heikin Ashi" so search the CodeBase as there are many examples. Also "Heikin" is sometimes written as "Heiken"

Thx!!!!!

 
Valeri Balachnin:

Thx!!!!!

This is a somewhat cleaned up version

 
Valeri Balachnin:

I am looking for an indicator from a screenshot below. Any one knows it?

Also looks like:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/587

Candles Smoothed HTF
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