cant not change the volume it remains a 9999.00

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hello, I use metrader 4 for a very long time but since some day if I try to place an order my batch remains at 9999.00 and do not let me change it suddenly I can not do any transaction, and this problem comes back to my cell and web application trader too, my broker is ava trade, I do not understand dou come the problem
 
what do you mean with ' batch remain' ?
 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:
what do you mean with ' batch remain' ?

the lot or volume stay at 9999.00 if i change it, example i put 0.01 i cant place order

 
i found the respons its a new regulation for canadian account
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