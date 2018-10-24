cant not change the volume it remains a 9999.00
hello, I use metrader 4 for a very long time but since some day if I try to place an order my batch remains at 9999.00 and do not let me change it suddenly I can not do any transaction, and this problem comes back to my cell and web application trader too, my broker is ava trade, I do not understand dou come the problem
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