Too many requests!
Raphael Chabbert:
Hello everyone,
I do not understand the meaning of that in real trade.
Change your broker
According to you, it is the broker who has not managed to manage a large number of requests!
Your broker have a limitation of order..They not allow scalping.
Raphael Chabbert:
Hello everyone,
I do not understand the meaning of that in real trade.
Order was opened > (you) modify of order > Modification of ordered Failed
That is what happened / meaning of that in real trade. The reason why it failed I can not responded due to limited information from screen shot. Although it mentions too many request...
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I do not understand the meaning of that in real trade.