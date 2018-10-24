Too many requests!

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[Deleted]  
Hello everyone,

I do not understand the meaning of that in real trade.

I 1

 
Raphael Chabbert:
Hello everyone,

I do not understand the meaning of that in real trade.


Change your broker

[Deleted]  
According to you, it is the broker who has not managed to manage a large number of requests!
 
Your broker have a limitation of order..They not allow scalping.
 
Raphael Chabbert:
Hello everyone,

I do not understand the meaning of that in real trade.


Order was opened > (you) modify of order > Modification of ordered Failed


That is what happened / meaning of that in real trade. The reason why it failed I can not responded due to limited information from screen shot. Although it mentions too many request...

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