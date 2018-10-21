iMAonArray not working perfectly
It displays accurately.
Aren't you mistaking anything of displaying MA? In your program it is MODE_EMA.
This is the most right side part.
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hi,
I need help on this indicator. I tried the iMAonArray, it is working but some how it doesn't indicate on all the point.
MA is inside the Stochastic. EMA12 and EMA5. When both EMA at OB, it will indicate in the chart and same goes for OS