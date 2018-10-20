About take profit logs...

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[Deleted]  

Hi all,

I am doing backtest. I notice a thing. The thing

There must be take profit #6 instead os take profit #13 because order 6 is closed by take profit. Also, after from order 6 to order 13, there are many closed orders which is closed by take profit.

Why? Do you have any ideas? 

Best.

[Deleted]  

Murat Yazici: I am doing backtest. I notice a thing.

There must be take profit #6 instead os take profit #13 because order 6 is closed by take profit. Also, after from order 6 to order 13, there are many closed orders which is closed by take profit.

Why? Do you have any ideas?

Is the EA perhaps making several partial closes of the order before the T/P is finally hit by the remaining volume?

[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro:
Is the EA perhaps making several partial closes of the order before the T/P is finally hit by the remaining volume?
No! The EA is not making several partial closes of the order.
[Deleted]  
Murat Yazici: No! The EA is not making several partial closes of the order.
Without the full Journal report log it is difficult to say what can be going on, so post the full log file for a better analysis.
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro:
Without the full Journal report log it is difficult to say what can be going on, so post the full log file for a better analysis.

I can see all orders by using full report.

Thank you!

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