Wrong description in documentation about multidimensional arrays
You are correct. The first index is rows the second is columns. If you want to see for yourself:
void OnStart() { int matrix[3][3] = { {1,2,3}, {4,5,6}, {7,8,9} }; printf("assert row 3 col 1 is 7 [%s]", string(matrix[2][0] == 7) ); } //assert row 3 col 1 is 7 [true]
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Hi
The article about multidimensional arrays has a mistake.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/567
It should be the other way around.
The first index contains the number of ROWS.
The second index contains the number of COLUMNS.