Experts: Candle trader v1

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Candle trader v1:

Uses candlestick signals to trade.

Author: Tonny Obare

Candle trader v1
Candle trader v1
  • www.mql5.com
ACC+BAL+MARG-INDI Account Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin + Account Profit: position anywhere on chart - hide any item - enhanced user preference options. Average Daily Range TheGreedyPig Average Daily Range Indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 days and shows them on the chart. I found this on a Forum, updated, modified the Indicator I...
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hi, could you give any explanation as to when and why an order is placed?
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We are working on a new version that would allow users to change opening conditions.
 
I tried it on 30 mins on VPS and no trades but it trades with 4hrs tf.what is the best tf and tp for scalping?
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Gonna see if I can get this one profiting in a sideways market as well, thanks for the share!


 

begin 2009-07-06 ending on 2009-07-20 already try to edit S/L but ending result still bad. i test on h1 tf which is the best from others tf on my tes

initial depo $100, and setting default

 
tonny:
We are working on a new version that would allow users to change opening conditions.
Hello...i am testing Candletrader EA..and i found this very interesting...but i have a problem...when i put the EA in a demo account it no close order..only close order when it hit SL or TP..how can i go to correct this?? Thanks

 
Hi Sir, how can i download this EA? Thanks.
 
Super Banner:
Hi Sir, how can i download this EA? Thanks.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10648

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