Experts: Candle trader v1
hi, could you give any explanation as to when and why an order is placed?
We are working on a new version that would allow users to change opening conditions.
Gonna see if I can get this one profiting in a sideways market as well, thanks for the share!
begin 2009-07-06 ending on 2009-07-20 already try to edit S/L but ending result still bad. i test on h1 tf which is the best from others tf on my tes
initial depo $100, and setting default
tonny:
We are working on a new version that would allow users to change opening conditions.Hello...i am testing Candletrader EA..and i found this very interesting...but i have a problem...when i put the EA in a demo account it no close order..only close order when it hit SL or TP..how can i go to correct this?? Thanks
Hi Sir, how can i download this EA? Thanks.
Super Banner:
Hi Sir, how can i download this EA? Thanks.
Hi Sir, how can i download this EA? Thanks.
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Candle trader v1:
Author: Tonny Obare