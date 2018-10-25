Approve seller of signal
Giuseppe Cacisi: Hi, it's been a long time since I've been looking for the support team to accept my registration as a signal seller and nobody shows up. What should I do?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.15 18:15
Please do a search on the forum. There are many users complaining about the same thing and the answer is almost always the same:
It can take quite long for approval to be given, but this is a users forum, so as users there is nothing we can do for you. It is really up to the admin to resolve it.
ok thanks!
it will take up to 10days.
It's been more than 10 days and nobody showed up. Little serious support. I spent a lot of money on this site and no admin is worthy of help. A disgust !!!
I have the same problem, it has been over 3 weeks now
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, it's been a long time since I've been looking for the support team to accept my registration as a signal seller and nobody shows up. What should I do?