Mt4 editor and custom indicators - page 2

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Rajkumar Palanisamy:

in MQL5 VPS mt4 build is 1134

MQL5 VPS (for MT4/MT5) is the copy of your Metatrader in cloud.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Support for older MetaTrader 4 Desktop and Android versions to end on March 1, 2019

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.02.06 14:52

After 1 March 2019, MetaTrader 4 desktop terminal builds below 1118 and MetaTrader 4 Android terminals below 1104 will no longer be supported. Older terminals will not be able to connect to brokers' trading servers.

Please timely update your terminals to the latest versions.


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