Mt4 editor and custom indicators - page 2
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in MQL5 VPS mt4 build is 1134
MQL5 VPS (for MT4/MT5) is the copy of your Metatrader in cloud.
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Support for older MetaTrader 4 Desktop and Android versions to end on March 1, 2019
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.02.06 14:52
After 1 March 2019, MetaTrader 4 desktop terminal builds below 1118 and MetaTrader 4 Android terminals below 1104 will no longer be supported. Older terminals will not be able to connect to brokers' trading servers.
Please timely update your terminals to the latest versions.