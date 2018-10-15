Pips Counter
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Dear Friends I have an exisiting EA. The goal of this job is to find the Best Set for the Trading. I trade with IC Markets. The job is; find the best set for some Major-Pairs and some Minor-Pairs for this year or at least 3 month back. The programmer should have backtest-data in high quality and should optimized the settings in my EA for best...
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Hi guys,
can any1 help me for create a simple indicator? I try to search but not found anything.
I need to create a indicator that show in windows the pips differenze from last candle to Tenkan (ichimoku).
Like this..
Thaks Alot guys!