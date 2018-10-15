Pips Counter

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Hi guys,


can any1 help me for create a simple indicator? I try to search but not found anything.


I need to create a indicator that show in windows the pips differenze from last candle to Tenkan (ichimoku). 


Like this.. 


Thaks Alot guys!

 

Here you'll find people doing it for you!

But read the rules in advance!

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
Dear Friends I have an exisiting EA. The goal of this job is to find the Best Set for the Trading. I trade with IC Markets. The job is; find the best set for some Major-Pairs and some Minor-Pairs for this year or at least 3 month back. The programmer should have backtest-data in high quality and should optimized the settings in my EA for best...
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