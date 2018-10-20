Moving Average value is not correct with chart value
MA-line on chart? Could it be due to not having ?: IndicatorDigits(Digits);
You're probably calling for the wrong timeframe.
iMA (_Symbol, MA_Exponential_Period, MA_Exponential_Num, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
Try this instead.
iMA(_Symbol, _Period, MA_Exponential_Num, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
nicholi shen:
You're probably calling for the wrong timeframe.
Try this instead.
Im so stupid :D thanks it works now
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Hallo,
I dont understand what is wrong this :
Here you can see actual value in comment but its different than value of MA-line on chart :(