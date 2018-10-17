How can I contact the MQL moderator?
You shoud read Rules
You shoud read Rules
Hello, I make a mistake that I didn't read rules carefully. In fact, I don't have the ability to decompile any indicator and EA, I promise to respect the rules. Could you give me a second chance approve me as seller? Thank you.
It seems that you didn't realize one more breach of Rules
Fulfilling Orders outside of the Freelance service
- You can use the Freelance service only for its intended purpose -
carrying out all necessary works and making payments for published
Orders. Searching for customers and developers in the Freelance service
in order to perform a work outside of the service is forbidden.
- Customers and Applicants cannot exchange contact data in
any form before concluding a Work Agreement. Violators are banned from
participating in the Freelance.
- Carrying out works and payments for Freelance Orders outside of the service is forbidden. Violators lose access to all MQL5.com website services.
- The Administration has the right to ban violators from participating in the Freelance service without any explanation after an internal investigation.
It seems that you didn't realize one more breach of Rules
Hello, I misunderstood the Rule 2, I thought the Rule 2 means Customer and Applicant can't exchange contact data like phone number, e-mail, Skype number, etc. I didn't know it includes the username of the MQL5 website. Thank you for your warning.
If I send contact , I send after acceptance job because need resolve some problem on the job.
I do not excute job out mql5.
Please let me lnow how I can resolve.
Regards
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I have 9 products in Market, and I have one job in Freelance. I didn't know what is happened, today I found that I was rejected as seller, I don't know what's wrong with me, I contact the moderator, but he didn't reply, who can help me?