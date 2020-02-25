Indicators: Multi currency pair Indicator

New comment
 

Multi currency pair Indicator:

This indicator watches the major currency pairs to find the status of the current candle (Bullish or Bearish) of USD, EUR, and GBP compared to other currencies such as EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, AUD, and CAD.

Author: heao

[Deleted]  

is it possible to backtest with this indicator?

 

Yes, you can backtest. However, you need to keep in mind that the indicator is based on candle close status. To backtest, you need to enable DrawVLine = true and specify the HistoryShift. HistoryShift is the number of candles that you want the indicator to go back.

To start trading you need to remember to put the HistoryShift to 0.

 

<Dead link deleted>

New comment