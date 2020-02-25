Indicators: Multi currency pair Indicator
Yes, you can backtest. However, you need to keep in mind that the indicator is based on candle close status. To backtest, you need to enable DrawVLine = true and specify the HistoryShift. HistoryShift is the number of candles that you want the indicator to go back.
To start trading you need to remember to put the HistoryShift to 0.
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Multi currency pair Indicator:
Author: heao