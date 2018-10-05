Moving averages shown on chart as text values.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MaTextOnChart.mq5 | //| nicholishen | //| https://www.forexfactory.com/nicholishen | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "nicholishen" #property link "https://www.forexfactory.com/nicholishen" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window //--- input parameters input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMaMethod = MODE_SMA; input string InpMaPeriods = "20,50,100,200"; #include <Indicators\Indicators.mqh> CIndicators ma_list; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { string periods[]; int total = StringSplit(InpMaPeriods, ',', periods); for(int i=0; i<total; i++){ CiMA *ma = new CiMA(); bool create_ma = ma.Create(_Symbol, _Period, (int)periods[i], 0, InpMaMethod, PRICE_CLOSE ); if(!create_ma || !ma_list.Add(ma)) return INIT_FAILED; } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { ma_list.Refresh(); string res = ""; CiMA *ma = ma_list.At(0); for(int i=0; CheckPointer(ma); ma=ma_list.At(++i)){ res += StringFormat("MA%d %s\n", ma.MaPeriod(), DoubleToString(ma.Main(0), _Digits) ); } Comment(res); return(rates_total); }
Thanks Nicholi, very kind.
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Did anyone create some MT5 indicator to show only text values of moving averages on the chart?
Something like this... (look at the labels...)