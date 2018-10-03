Backtesting Before Aug. 2018 on 1H Chart - Problem
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Hi everyone,
I'm new to EA building and am coding some basic strategies to backtest. I'm trying to backtest a few years, on multiple timeframes. When I set the timeframe on Daily and try to backtest to Jan. 01, 2015, the code works perfectly. Then, when I set it to do the same on an hourly chart, it won't backtest past August 01, 2018. I tried adjusting the max bars in history and the max bars in chart (under Tools -> Options) but that didn't do anything. I thought maybe I'll break the backtest up into smaller pieces, but when I set it to Jan 01, 2015 to August 01, 2018, it just froze on me. It's as though the program can't access information before that on the 1H chart, however it has no problem doing it on the Daily. Has anyone else run into this issue?
EDIT: I noticed that both the Daily and the H1 timeframes max out at just over 1000 candles into the past
Thanks!
Dan