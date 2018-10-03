how to add custom Fibonacci indicator at sub window

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i want to add my custom Fibonacci indicator at sub window ( usually we add macd , stochastic at this area ) 

is there any method to do that? 

 
Hisham Mahmoud Younes:

i want to add my custom Fibonacci indicator at sub window ( usually we add macd , stochastic at this area ) 

is there any method to do that? 

You have to have an open sub window with values, then you can add the fibo

 
Keith Watford:

You have to have an open sub window with values, then you can add the fibo

i opened the sub window but when try add fibo it just added to the main window

 


works fine for me. 

 
i am using fibo indicator not the mt4 platform fibo 
 
Hisham Mahmoud Younes:
i am using fibo indicator not the mt4 platform fibo 

Then the fibo indicator will probably need to be modified.

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