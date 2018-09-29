why expert advisor executes new order at non-existing price ???

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I am new to expert advisor programming and I am trying to get my strategy to work properly, but yesterday I had a very strange issue while I was testing my trading robot.


I had an order placed at price that wasn't even reached, see screenshots below: 


GBPUSD M1 chart


Order right before trading session close


This happened right before the market session close at 23:58 o'clock and appeared very strange to me because the candlestick wasn't even reached that price level.


Here is the code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  My_First_EA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input int      StopLoss=30;      // Stop Loss
input int      TakeProfit=100;   // Take Profit
input int      ADX_Period=8;     // ADX Period
input int      MA_Period=8;      // Moving Average Period
input int      EA_Magic=12345;   // EA Magic Number
input double   Adx_Min=22.0;     // Minimum ADX Value
input double   Lot=0.1;          // Lots to Trade
//--- Other parameters
int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator
int maHandle;  // handle for our Moving Average indicator
double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars
double maVal[]; // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars
double p_close; // Variable to store the close value of a bar
int STP, TKP;   // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values

 MqlTick latest_price;      // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
   MqlTradeRequest mrequest;  // To be used for sending our trade requests
   MqlTradeResult mresult;    // To be used to get our trade results
   MqlRates mrate[];          // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
  Alert("dasf");
//--- Get handle for ADX indicator
   adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Period);
//--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator
   maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   
//--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle
   if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return(-1);
     }

//--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4
   STP = StopLoss;
   TKP = TakeProfit;
   if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3)
     {
      STP = STP*10;
      TKP = TKP*10;
     }
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Release our indicator handles
   IndicatorRelease(adxHandle);
   IndicatorRelease(maHandle);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- Do we have enough bars to work with
   if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
     {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
      return;
     }  

// We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time.
// At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one.
// If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick.

   static datetime Old_Time;
   datetime New_Time[1];
   bool IsNewBar=false;

// copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0]
   int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time);
   if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully
     {
      if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time
        {
         IsNewBar=true;   // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared
         if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time);
         Old_Time=New_Time[0];            // saving bar time
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError());
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }

//--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar
   if(IsNewBar==false)
     {
      return;
     }
 
//--- Do we have enough bars to work with
   int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
   if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
     {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
      return;
     }

//--- Define some MQL5 Structures we will use for our trade
  
/*
     Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values 
     is store serially similar to the timeseries array
*/
// the rates arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
// the ADX DI+values array
   ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);
// the ADX DI-values array
   ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);
// the ADX values arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);
// the MA-8 values arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true);


//--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
     {
      Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
     }

//--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars
   if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }

//--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle
   if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0
      || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }
   if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError());
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }
//--- we have no errors, so continue
//--- Do we have positions opened already?
   bool Buy_opened=false;  // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position
   bool Sell_opened=false; // variables to hold the result of Sell opened position

   if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)==true) // we have an opened position
     {
      if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
        {
         Buy_opened=true;  //It is a Buy
        }
      else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
        {
         Sell_opened=true; // It is a Sell
        }
     }

// Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1
   p_close=mrate[1].close;  // bar 1 close price

/*
    1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards, 
    previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI
*/
//--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions
   bool Buy_Condition_1=(maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards
   bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]);         // previuos price closed above MA-8
   bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);          // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22)
   bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]);          // +DI greater than -DI

//--- Putting all together   
   if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2)
     {
      if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4)
        {
         // any opened Buy position?
         if(Buy_opened)
           {
            Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!");
            return;    // Don't open a new Buy Position
           }
        ZeroMemory(mrequest);      // Initialization of mrequest structure
   ZeroMemory(mresult);
         mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                  // immediate order execution
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits);           // latest ask price
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // currency pair
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                 // number of lots to trade
         mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                             // Order Magic Number
         mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                                        // Buy Order
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                             // Order execution type
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                                // Deviation from current price
         //--- send order
         OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
         // get the result code
         if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
            ResetLastError();           
            return;
           }
        }
     }
/*
    2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards, 
    previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI
*/
//--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions
   bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]);  // MA-8 decreasing downwards
   bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]);                         // Previous price closed below MA-8
   bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);                         // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22)
   bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]);                         // -DI greater than +DI

//--- Putting all together
   if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2)
     {
      if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4)
        {
         // any opened Sell position?
         if(Sell_opened)
           {
            Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!");
            return;    // Don't open a new Sell Position
           }
         ZeroMemory(mrequest);      // Initialization of mrequest structure
   ZeroMemory(mresult);
         mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                // immediate order execution
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits);           // latest Bid price
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                          // currency pair
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                              // number of lots to trade
         mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                          // Order Magic Number
         mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                     // Sell Order
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                          // Order execution type
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                             // Deviation from current price
         //--- send order
         OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
         // get the result code
         if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
            ResetLastError();
            return;
           }
        }
     }
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 

I will be very thankful if someone can explain to me why I have this issue. Thank you.

 
BUY order execute at Ask Price.
Sell Order execute t Bid Price.
 

I ran into this same issue not that long ago. I knew it had something to do with spread, but the arrow was ridiculously far away from the candles, so I asked a more experienced trader what was going on.

From the picture below, you will see that I added horizontal lines to denote where my SL was, where MT5 said it was filled, and the actual arrow floating far away from prices like a balloon released by a child at a fairground.

what happened?

He told me about the Symbols (CTRL-U) window in MT5. If you click on the currency pair in question, then choose the [Ticks] tab, you can generate a CSV report around that specific time frame.

What we found, indeed, what that there was a 50 pt spread at that time. Thus, my SL was hit, and that was the end of my trade, yet prices never reached the arrow.

large spread


In a different post, this week, there is discussion of using virtual stops, which seems pretty useful to avoid spikes (or razors) like this. Start reading here to the end of the post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217995#comment_8845593

If you search online for "historical spreads for forex" in Google, you will find a tool that shows what spreads look like over time. Obviously, that is broker specific, so if you want the best intelligence for a currency pair, there are various Spread Tracker/SpreadLogger/etc. available in the Code Base.

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