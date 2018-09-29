why expert advisor executes new order at non-existing price ???
Sell Order execute t Bid Price.
I ran into this same issue not that long ago. I knew it had something to do with spread, but the arrow was ridiculously far away from the candles, so I asked a more experienced trader what was going on.
From the picture below, you will see that I added horizontal lines to denote where my SL was, where MT5 said it was filled, and the actual arrow floating far away from prices like a balloon released by a child at a fairground.
He told me about the Symbols (CTRL-U) window in MT5. If you click on the currency pair in question, then choose the [Ticks] tab, you can generate a CSV report around that specific time frame.
What we found, indeed, what that there was a 50 pt spread at that time. Thus, my SL was hit, and that was the end of my trade, yet prices never reached the arrow.
In a different post, this week, there is discussion of using virtual stops, which seems pretty useful to avoid spikes (or razors) like this. Start reading here to the end of the post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217995#comment_8845593
If you search online for "historical spreads for forex" in Google, you will find a tool that shows what spreads look like over time. Obviously, that is broker specific, so if you want the best intelligence for a currency pair, there are various Spread Tracker/SpreadLogger/etc. available in the Code Base.
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I am new to expert advisor programming and I am trying to get my strategy to work properly, but yesterday I had a very strange issue while I was testing my trading robot.
I had an order placed at price that wasn't even reached, see screenshots below:
This happened right before the market session close at 23:58 o'clock and appeared very strange to me because the candlestick wasn't even reached that price level.
Here is the code:
I will be very thankful if someone can explain to me why I have this issue. Thank you.