Experts: LiveRSI
Excellent effort - even if a bit over-optimized for the period!
Now if you add time-of-day to your entry filters, you get around twice the profit from fewer trades ;)
Find the modified file here
-BB-
You need the next version that automatically handles sub-pip accounts
Download again to get the 101a version - same place - find the revised file here
-BB-
PS the LiveAlligator EA has been mostly fixed as well
looks nice during tests, but dont place the orders when run in demo account. why?
I run it from Monday till Friday and it didnt please any order while test for the same dates shows 4 trades. Any suggetions why?
looks nice during tests, but dont place the orders when run in demo account. why?
I run it from Monday till Friday and it didnt please any order while test for the same dates shows 4 trades. Any suggetions why?
Any errors listed in the Journal or Experts tab?
-BB-
looks nice during tests, but dont place the orders when run in demo account. why?
I run it from Monday till Friday and it didnt please any order while test for the same dates shows 4 trades. Any suggetions why?
Any errors listed in the Journal or Experts tab?
-BB-
nothing, hmm maybe I've changed setting too often? I'll stay with same settings another week and we'll see.
should the system be on all the time or can be off from time to time for few hours?
BTW.
My LiveRSI.dat file got only 2B and looks empty, and I've never seen message "LiveRSI Variables successfully saved to file." Is it ok?
looks nice during tests, but dont place the orders when run in demo account. why?
I run it from Monday till Friday and it didnt please any order while test for the same dates shows 4 trades. Any suggetions why?
Any errors listed in the Journal or Experts tab?
-BB-
nothing, hmm maybe I've changed setting too often? I'll stay with same settings another week and we'll see.
should the system be on all the time or can be off from time to time for few hours?
BTW.
My LiveRSI.dat file got only 2B and looks empty, and I've never seen message "LiveRSI Variables successfully saved to file." Is it ok?
Ok, it works. I just had to understood lots calculation and input proper value for my currency.
But, during chart analisis I found that for opened orders stop loss was not modified for every hour for a proper input value (ca.30 pips). In the journal I see a lot of Ordermodify error 1.
l
See this Scalper EA
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
LiveRSI:
Author: Warstein