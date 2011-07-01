Experts: LiveAlligator
Here is what I got when back testing 2010 to-date.
I ran this on two different PC's with two different brokers - got the same results. I downloaded the file, compiled and BT. Is there something that I am missing?
I was able to replicate the OPs backtest rather closely, not sure where you're going wrong bjmlsu...
thanks for this rustein :)
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Hi,
Doesn't work with ECN orders.... Maybe I'll try to add this....
Cheers
R
comerro1:
Hi,
Doesn't work with ECN orders.... Maybe I'll try to add this....
Cheers
R
The main reason for the difference in results is that rustein has a full-pip account and many others have sub-pip
Also this should be another EA to use trading hours as a filter..
With that done i get the curve below - revised code is here
Notes
- Not ECN/STP compatable
- LotSize calculation has bugs when run on small accounts
- TrailingStop code also has occasional errors
But... this is still a very good example EA
-BB-
One bug in TrailingStop code was <placing stops too close to market>
This one fixed in version 101a in the download zip file
Ver 101a below with more risk
Uhhh, excuse me but this chart shows an 800% increase. Im not getting anything remotely close to that. Give up some parameters dude. Why the mystery?
The main reason for the difference in results is that rustein has a full-pip account and many others have sub-pip
Also this should be another EA to use trading hours as a filter..
With that done i get the curve below - revised code is here
Notes
- Not ECN/STP compatable
- LotSize calculation has bugs when run on small accounts
- TrailingStop code also has occasional errors
But... this is still a very good example EA
-BB-
One bug in TrailingStop code was <placing stops too close to market>
This one fixed in version 101a in the download zip file
Ver 101a below with more risk
I'll fix bugs next week. I'm not at home.
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LiveAlligator:
Author: Warstein