Experts: LiveAlligator

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LiveAlligator:

Based on Alligator and MA indicators.

Author: Warstein

[Deleted]  

Here is what I got when back testing 2010 to-date.


[Deleted]  

I was able to replicate the OPs backtest rather closely, not sure where you're going wrong bjmlsu...

thanks for this rustein :)

[Deleted]  

I ran this on two different PC's with two different brokers - got the same results. I downloaded the file, compiled and BT. Is there something that I am missing?

Beakon:

I was able to replicate the OPs backtest rather closely, not sure where you're going wrong bjmlsu...

thanks for this rustein :)

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Hi,

Doesn't work with ECN orders.... Maybe I'll try to add this....

Cheers

R

[删除]  
I dont get anything like those results. The best I could get was Buy only and 90% from 2010 to now. DD was 19% according to MT4.


comerro1:

Hi,

Doesn't work with ECN orders.... Maybe I'll try to add this....

Cheers

R


[删除]  

The main reason for the difference in results is that rustein has a full-pip account and many others have sub-pip

Also this should be another EA to use trading hours as a filter..

With that done i get the curve below - revised code is here

Notes

- Not ECN/STP compatable

- LotSize calculation has bugs when run on small accounts

- TrailingStop code also has occasional errors

But... this is still a very good example EA

-BB-

One bug in TrailingStop code was <placing stops too close to market>

This one fixed in version 101a in the download zip file

Ver 101a below with more risk

[删除]  

Uhhh, excuse me but this chart shows an 800% increase. Im not getting anything remotely close to that. Give up some parameters dude. Why the mystery?

BarrowBoy:

The main reason for the difference in results is that rustein has a full-pip account and many others have sub-pip

Also this should be another EA to use trading hours as a filter..

With that done i get the curve below - revised code is here

Notes

- Not ECN/STP compatable

- LotSize calculation has bugs when run on small accounts

- TrailingStop code also has occasional errors

But... this is still a very good example EA

-BB-

One bug in TrailingStop code was <placing stops too close to market>

This one fixed in version 101a in the download zip file

Ver 101a below with more risk

 

I'll fix bugs next week. I'm not at home.

//-----

-BB- Thanks for your support.

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