Simple ADR table for all Currency Pair

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Is there any professional coding programmer able to code this simple ADR table for me? I will be grateful with this ~~

Example:




Currency pair needs to including all major pair and cross pair currency, picture is just for reference.

Condition:
Today range = (Today high - Today low) for that specific currency pair
Daily Avg = 30 days range's average for that specific currency pair. (does not include saturday & sunday)
Over Value = if today range >= daily average, shows "YES"
if today range =< daily average, shows "NO"
Alert Message = If today range larger or equals to (Daily Average x 90%), pop out alert message box for that currency pair.

 
You can check in Freelance.
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