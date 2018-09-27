Simple ADR table for all Currency Pair
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Example:
Currency pair needs to including all major pair and cross pair currency, picture is just for reference.
Condition:
Today range = (Today high - Today low) for that specific currency pair
Daily Avg = 30 days range's average for that specific currency pair. (does not include saturday & sunday)
Over Value = if today range >= daily average, shows "YES"
if today range =< daily average, shows "NO"
Alert Message = If today range larger or equals to (Daily Average x 90%), pop out alert message box for that currency pair.