Experts: Sicker_EA_DIGITS
For any questions you can send email : fxscalping@fxmail.ru
FSS:
For any questions you can send email : fxscalping@fxmail.ru
For any questions you can send email : fxscalping@fxmail.ru
Do you have preferred settings for the results you posted?
Beakon:
I had similar backtest as mario :(
its depends what broker you use, not all brokers allow seems systems strategy.
for all brokers is others seetings.
For any questions you can send email : fxscalping@fxmail.ru
opens way too many trade in short span of time.
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Sicker_EA_DIGITS:
Author: EA