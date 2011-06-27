Experts: Sicker_EA_DIGITS

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Sicker_EA_DIGITS:

Sicker_EA_DIGITS - daytrading EA

Author: EA

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For any questions you can send email : fxscalping@fxmail.ru
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FSS:
For any questions you can send email : fxscalping@fxmail.ru

Do you have preferred settings for the results you posted?
 

My backtest is very different

why

see file allegated

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I had similar backtest as mario :(

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Beakon:

I had similar backtest as mario :(

Best Performing Forex Robots <-------> Latest Forex Robots


its depends what broker you use, not all brokers allow seems systems strategy.

for all brokers is others seetings.

For any questions you can send email : fxscalping@fxmail.ru

 
opens way too many trade in short span of time.
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