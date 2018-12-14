StrategyTester Equity Curve Support
Max Brown: Whenever I generate StrategyTester reports, the equity curve is invariably truncated on the top-right hand side. Does anyone know how I can correct this problem? (image attached).
Just resize the window. It is the same principle as the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
After Backtest didnt show any report
Fernando Carreiro, 2017.10.28 14:18
Just resize/expand your Strategy Tester sub-window until the text shows. It is currently too narrow and not showing all the items, so make it bigger:
Before:
After:
A belated thank you.
I solved it by changing my screen resolution.
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Hi,
Whenever I generate StrategyTester reports, the equity curve is invariably truncated on the top-right hand side. Does anyone know how I can correct this problem? (image attached).
Thanks