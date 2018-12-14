StrategyTester Equity Curve Support

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[Deleted]  

Hi,


Whenever I generate StrategyTester reports, the equity curve is invariably truncated on the top-right hand side.  Does anyone know how I can correct this problem?  (image attached).


Thanksec

[Deleted]  
Max Brown: Whenever I generate StrategyTester reports, the equity curve is invariably truncated on the top-right hand side.  Does anyone know how I can correct this problem?  (image attached).
Just resize the window. It is the same principle as the following:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

After Backtest didnt show any report

Fernando Carreiro, 2017.10.28 14:18

Just resize/expand your Strategy Tester sub-window until the text shows. It is currently too narrow and not showing all the items, so make it bigger:

Before:


After:


[Deleted]  

A belated thank you.


I solved it by changing my screen resolution.

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