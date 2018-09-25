Cannot install EA from VPS, but from PC successfull

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Hi,

I just buy <Deleted>, first I login MT4 platform from PC then open terminal -->  market tab  -->  click BUY

and EA succesfully installed to MT4 platform on my PC.


Then I login MT4 platform from VPS to install this EA (have 5 activation limit), but unfortunatelly I cannot see anything on market tab.
Also try open mql5.com from browser (onVPS) search <Deleted>, then try install to terminal...
But nothing happen with, just MT4 platform open but no EA intalled. 



Could anyone help me 


Thank You



 
Maybe it doesn't work on VS.
[Deleted]  
RATMAXV58: I just buy <Deleted>, first I login MT4 platform from PC then open terminal -->  market tab  -->  click BUY

and EA succesfully installed to MT4 platform on my PC.


Then I login MT4 platform from VPS to install this EA (have 5 activation limit), but unfortunatelly I cannot see anything on market tab.
Also try open mql5.com from browser (onVPS) search <Deleted>, then try install to terminal...
But nothing happen with, just MT4 platform open but no EA intalled. 

Could anyone help me

Make sure the VPS firewall (either on Windows Firewall or the ISP's firewall) is not blocking any ports. Check MetaTrader's Journal logs for any error messages.
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