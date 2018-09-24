Problem in order processing in MT4
Yad:
Hello there,
I have problem in processing my orders in MT4. When I open an order or want to put SL/TP for my order it is going sleep and then giving me TIme Out error. Please see the attached snap shots.
May anyone tell me how to fix it?
Thanks in advanced
Contact your broker, maybe trading has not been enabled yet.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Contact your broker, maybe trading has not been enabled yet.
Thanks for your reply. I contacted my broker and they recommended me to ask here!!!
Finally I succeed to open an order but still can not put SL and TP!!
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Hello there,
I have problem in processing my orders in MT4. When I open an order or want to put SL/TP for my order it is going sleep and then giving me TIme Out error. Please see the attached snap shots.
May anyone tell me how to fix it?
Thanks in advanced