Mt4 phone app - stop loss
Simonho:
i wanna now if it's possible to see pips and profit/loss number on take profit and stop loss line. Like in Oanda app.
Thanks for answer.
Hello,
i wanna now if it's possible to see pips and profit/loss number on take profit and stop loss line. Like in Oanda app.
Thanks for answer.
Its not possible.
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Hello,
i wanna now if it's possible to see pips and profit/loss number on take profit and stop loss line. Like in Oanda app.
Thanks for answer.