Mt4 phone app - stop loss

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Hello,

i wanna now if it's possible to see pips and profit/loss number on take profit and stop loss line. Like in Oanda app.


Oanda


Thanks for answer.

 
Simonho:

Hello,

i wanna now if it's possible to see pips and profit/loss number on take profit and stop loss line. Like in Oanda app.



Thanks for answer.

Its not possible.

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