EX4 INDICATOR NOT WORKING ON MT4
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The attached indicator is not loading onto MT4.
The filepath is FILE/OPEN DATA FILE/MQL4/INDICATORS and select ex4 file
It first asked me which program to open with so I selected MT4
I select the file and then restart MT4 but its not showing up. Ive tried it via EA too but no luck
Where am I going wrong? Please help