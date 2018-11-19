EX4 INDICATOR NOT WORKING ON MT4

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The attached indicator is not loading onto MT4. 


The filepath is FILE/OPEN DATA FILE/MQL4/INDICATORS and select ex4 file


It first asked me which program to open with so I selected MT4 


I select the file and then restart MT4 but its not showing up.  Ive tried it via EA too but no luck

Where am I going wrong? Please help

 

it is working with me

any way try avoiding shi and silver channel indicators,they repaints

the yellow lines only in picture

shi

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