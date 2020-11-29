Experts: After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you.
it works perfectly.
thanks for sharing.
hi
any one help me in a digital trading strategy
Hi Guys,
is this expert still working, im having some issues regarding the folder were the screenshots are saved.
Thanks
gobllyn:Being from 2011, I seriously doubt it. The folder structure has changed significantly from then. Shouldn't be very hard to fix though
is this expert still working, im having some issues regarding the folder were the screenshots are saved.
Thanks
Hi Guys,
is this expert still working, im having some issues regarding the folder were the screenshots are saved.
Thanks
Hi,
It works for me, and screenshots go to Files folder.
Only problem is screenshot size is small, like a thumbnail.
Any idea how to get it bigger?
Thanks much for your help!
Hello Thanks for share !!!
Is there any way to get this indy for MT5?
Thanks
Hello , whe i compile it has many error on file , and it don't recognize some of command? any idea?
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After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you. :
Author: Raymond