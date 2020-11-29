Experts: After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you.

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After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you. :

After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you

Author: Raymond

 

it works perfectly.

thanks for sharing.

[Deleted]  

hi

any one help me in a digital trading strategy

[Deleted]  
For some reason I cannot get this to work
 

Hi Guys,


is this expert still working, im having some issues regarding the folder were the screenshots are saved.


Thanks

 
gobllyn:

Hi Guys,


is this expert still working, im having some issues regarding the folder were the screenshots are saved.


Thanks

Being from 2011, I seriously doubt it. The folder structure has changed significantly from then. Shouldn't be very hard to fix though
 

Hi,

It works for me, and screenshots go to Files folder.

Only problem is screenshot size is small, like a thumbnail.

Any idea how to get it bigger?


Thanks much for your help! 

 

Hello Thanks for share !!!

Is there any way to get this indy for MT5?


Thanks

 
Hello , whe i compile it has many error on file , and it don't recognize some of command? any idea?
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