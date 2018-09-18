Does anyone know what is the name of this EA?
Does anyone know what is the name of the EA using in the photo above? It seem like this robot is quite aggressive in entry as you can see there are quite a lot of red arrow and blue arrow in the chart area. I just guessing those arrows are means for buy and sell location, and you can see there are quite a lot of opened trade ongoing in this photo...
If anyone have saw this EA before, could you tell me what is the name of this EA ? Many thanks :)
It is not an EA! It is an Indicator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxcuGDi6CbA.
How do I know this? I Googled the image! Try it!
How about starting with where you found that image. Surely that will be a clue, don't you think?
It is not an EA! It is an Indicator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxcuGDi6CbA.
How do I know this? I Googled the image! Try it!
Hi, thanks for your reply. Do you know what is the name of the indicator? Actually how you can tell it is not an EA, but is an indicator?
Thank you.
Did I not provide you with a link to a video? Why don't you review it or ask the author about it?
Did I not provide you with a link to a video? Why don't you review it or ask the author about it?
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Does anyone know what is the name of the EA using in the photo above? It seem like this robot is quite aggressive in entry as you can see there are quite a lot of red arrow and blue arrow in the chart area. I just guessing those arrows are means for buy and sell location, and you can see there are quite a lot of opened trade ongoing in this photo...
If anyone have saw this EA before, could you tell me what is the name of this EA ? Many thanks :)