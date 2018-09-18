please help diagnose this custom indicator not plotting right
Wilson Wong:
any clue what happened to my codes not plotting the BBWdithSlopeBuffer right. At places where the slopes are nearly 45-65degress, it shot up to 89degree level. Where the BBWidthBuffer plateaued, the BBWidthSlopeBuffer does not go to near zero too. Any help is appreciated.
any clue what happened to my codes not plotting the BBWdithSlopeBuffer right. At places where the slopes are nearly 45-65degress, it shot up to 89degree level. Where the BBWidthBuffer plateaued, the BBWidthSlopeBuffer does not go to near zero too. Any help is appreciated.
Maybe the physical representation could not be done since the physical width range and height range are to tight to draw...
Why using lines?
Why not an histogram?
And why calculatin angles? Could it be %diff between your sources?
;)
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any clue what happened to my codes not plotting the BBWdithSlopeBuffer right. At places where the slopes are nearly 45-65degress, it shot up to 89degree level. Where the BBWidthBuffer plateaued, the BBWidthSlopeBuffer does not go to near zero too. Any help is appreciated.