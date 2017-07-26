Indicators: JJN-TradeInfo

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JJN-TradeInfo:

Indicator that shows profits and losses (in pips and money).

Author: Gordon Gekko

 

Here is a picture:

 

 

Hi Traders,

There is a little mistake in the code. Please, change this:

         double Faktor;
         int Is_JPY=StringFind(Pairs[h],"JPY",0);
         if(Is_JPY==-1) Faktor=Point*10;
         else Faktor=Point*1000;
         if(ordertype==0) DataVal[h][0]=(CurrentPrice-OrderOpenPrice())/Faktor;
         else if(ordertype==1) DataVal[h][0]=(OrderOpenPrice()-CurrentPrice)/Faktor;

To

         if(ordertype==0) DataVal[h][0]=(CurrentPrice-OrderOpenPrice())/MarketInfo(Pairs[h],MODE_POINT)/10;
         else if(ordertype==1) DataVal[h][0]=(OrderOpenPrice()-CurrentPrice)/MarketInfo(Pairs[h],MODE_POINT)/10;
Cheers
 

And you could add the sum of the pips and profit?


 

I have corrected the little mistake as recommended but it still shown wrong numbers on 'Profits'.

Please check.

Thank you.

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