Indicators: JJN-TradeInfo
Hi Traders,
There is a little mistake in the code. Please, change this:
double Faktor; int Is_JPY=StringFind(Pairs[h],"JPY",0); if(Is_JPY==-1) Faktor=Point*10; else Faktor=Point*1000; if(ordertype==0) DataVal[h][0]=(CurrentPrice-OrderOpenPrice())/Faktor; else if(ordertype==1) DataVal[h][0]=(OrderOpenPrice()-CurrentPrice)/Faktor;
To
if(ordertype==0) DataVal[h][0]=(CurrentPrice-OrderOpenPrice())/MarketInfo(Pairs[h],MODE_POINT)/10; else if(ordertype==1) DataVal[h][0]=(OrderOpenPrice()-CurrentPrice)/MarketInfo(Pairs[h],MODE_POINT)/10;Cheers
And you could add the sum of the pips and profit?
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JJN-TradeInfo:
Author: Gordon Gekko