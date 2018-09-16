Create a separate folder under Indicators
samjesse:Create the folder using Windows Explorer. Restart MT5 and it should be there.
"In the indicators directory (MQL5\Indicators), create a separate folder MyIndicators and a subfolder MyPanel. The process of creating folders will not be dealt with here as it is well described in the Help."
Hi
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/345 says
"In the indicators directory (MQL5\Indicators), create a separate folder MyIndicators and a subfolder MyPanel. The process of creating folders will not be dealt with here as it is well described in the Help."
I was not able to locate the steps in the help in order to create folders.
Any suggestions?
Thank you
samjesse: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/345 says "In the indicators directory (MQL5\Indicators), create a separate folder MyIndicators and a subfolder MyPanel. The process of creating folders will not be dealt with here as it is well described in the Help." I was not able to locate the steps in the help in order to create folders. Any suggestions?
Since the article is about "coding", you can create the sub-folders from within MetaEditor itself. Just right-click the parent folder in Navigator section and choose "New Folder".
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Hi
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/345 says
"In the indicators directory (MQL5\Indicators), create a separate folder MyIndicators and a subfolder MyPanel. The process of creating folders will not be dealt with here as it is well described in the Help."
I was not able to locate the steps in the help in order to create folders.
Any suggestions?
Thank you