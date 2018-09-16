Create a separate folder under Indicators

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Hi

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/345 says

"In the indicators directory (MQL5\Indicators), create a separate folder MyIndicators and a subfolder MyPanel. The process of creating folders will not be dealt with here as it is well described in the Help."

I was not able to locate the steps in the help in order to create folders.

Any suggestions?

Thank you

Create Your Own Graphical Panels in MQL5
Create Your Own Graphical Panels in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
There is a new set of classes available in the Standard Library. These classes are designed for independent development of control dialogs and display panels in MQL5 programs. The new set of classes enables everyone to create custom interface components using the event-driven model as the underlying model. Everything is based on the embedded...
 
samjesse:

Hi

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/345 says

"In the indicators directory (MQL5\Indicators), create a separate folder MyIndicators and a subfolder MyPanel. The process of creating folders will not be dealt with here as it is well described in the Help."

I was not able to locate the steps in the help in order to create folders.

Any suggestions?

Thank you

Create the folder using Windows Explorer. Restart MT5 and it should be there.
[Deleted]  
samjesse: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/345 says "In the indicators directory (MQL5\Indicators), create a separate folder MyIndicators and a subfolder MyPanel. The process of creating folders will not be dealt with here as it is well described in the Help." I was not able to locate the steps in the help in order to create folders. Any suggestions?

Since the article is about "coding", you can create the sub-folders from within MetaEditor itself. Just right-click the parent folder in Navigator section and choose "New Folder".

Create New Folder

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