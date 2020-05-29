Experts: ENGULFING
Why have you chosen "Control Points" as the model/back-test method?
Does the strategy not work with tick data?
iRick:
Why have you chosen "Control Points" as the model/back-test method?
Does the strategy not work with tick data?
The robot-EA here is designed to make you understand the general idea of the strategy, if you want to work with this robot-EA you will need to check it yourself by every tick .
This is an example for every tick test.
how to use this Engulfing EA as Hedging Gride EA ? Please guide me
loka009:
Hello
You need to set the variable " Max_Trades " >1 bigger than 1 (maximum 10).
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ENGULFING:
"ENGULFING" EA Trades when there is an ENGULFING pattern.
Author: Aharon Tzadik