Experts: ENGULFING

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ENGULFING:

"ENGULFING" EA Trades when there is an ENGULFING pattern.

ENGULFING

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Why have you chosen "Control Points" as the model/back-test method?

Does the strategy not work with tick data?

 
iRick:

Why have you chosen "Control Points" as the model/back-test method?

Does the strategy not work with tick data?

The robot-EA here is designed to make you understand the general idea of the strategy, if you want to work with this robot-EA  you will need to check it yourself by every tick .

ENGULFING

This is an example for every tick test.

 

how to use this Engulfing EA as Hedging Gride EA ? Please guide me 

 
loka009:

Hello

You need to set the variable " Max_Trades " >1 bigger than 1 (maximum 10).

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