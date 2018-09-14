Most Brokers Server Down Friday September 14

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Most brokers server is not reachable at the moment. I believe it a nationwide outage with Australian Brokers.  IC Markets, Pepperstone and FP Markets not reachable as at 5:30PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).


Not only MT4, but also Metatrader 5 platforms.  A word should always be enought for the wise remeber to always use a solid stop loss no matter how solid a strategy is.


Broker Server Down



https://charts.mql5.com/19/167/eursgd-r-m15-first-prudential-markets.png

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