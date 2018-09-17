i need a close all trades (pending+ active) button - page 3

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Seyedmajid Masharian:
 I dont know anything about programming.

Which is why you should go Here

 
Seyedmajid Masharian:
If you did pay attention to my 1st comment I am not professional in programming i am professional in trading. I dont know anything about programming.

Hello Seyedmajid,


Please tell me if this is to your liking. 

close gui
Files:
CloseGui.mq4  7 kb
 
nicholi shen:

Hello Seyedmajid,


Please tell me if this is to your liking. 

thanks i will try

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