i need a close all trades (pending+ active) button - page 3
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I dont know anything about programming.
Which is why you should go Here
If you did pay attention to my 1st comment I am not professional in programming i am professional in trading. I dont know anything about programming.
Hello Seyedmajid,
Please tell me if this is to your liking.
Hello Seyedmajid,
Please tell me if this is to your liking.
thanks i will try