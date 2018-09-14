Need help on developing arrow alert custom indicator
static datetime timeDay1,timeDay2; //--- main loop for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--) { if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation //Indicator Buffer 1 if(timeDay1!=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,time[i])) && close[1+i] > high[iBar] //Candlestick Close > Candlestick High ) { Buffer1[i] = low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low timeDay1=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,time[i])); timeDay2=0; if(i == 1 && time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Buy"); //Alert on next bar open time_alert = time[1]; } else { Buffer1[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 2 if(timeDay2!=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,time[i])) && close[1+i] < low[iBar] //Candlestick Close < Candlestick Low ) { Buffer2[i] = high[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High timeDay2=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,time[i])); timeDay1=0; if(i == 1 && time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Sell"); //Alert on next bar open time_alert = time[1]; } else { Buffer2[i] = 0; } }
Ernst Van Der Merwe:
Thank you Sir
I will aplly it
where I should place that codes?
meet many errors on placing
thank you
Krisma Freddy:Change the TimeFrame input to change the frequency of arrows.
thank you
where I should place that codes?
meet many errors on placing
thank you
Files:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear All,
I develope an arrow alert custom indicator, but there is an issue
First I explained the rules of this custom indicator :
On TF H1
- Buy, when previous candle Close is higher than 2nd candle High on the day
- Sell, when previous candle Close is lower than 2nd candle Low on the day
The issue is I can't prevent the show of next alert after the 2nd candle nearest alert was painted
Only need 1 alert as the nearest to the 2nd candle
Pictures :
BUY
SELL
Thank you