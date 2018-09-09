malfunction on mt4 platform.

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Hello, Can anyone explain to me why a sell order is counted as a loss in this position? it hits take profit but the balance decreases?
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
micobez:
Hello, Can anyone explain to me why a sell order is counted as a loss in this position? it hits take profit but the balance decreases?

None of the trades that you show hit take profit

 
micobez:
Hello, Can anyone explain to me why a sell order is counted as a loss in this position? it hits take profit but the balance decreases?

I found the issue, the order was actually just in fair few on the top left, I just didnt see it.

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