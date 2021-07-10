Scripts: PlannedPendingOrders

New comment
 

PlannedPendingOrders:

Execute pending order(s) according to lines in the chart you have drawn before.

PlannedPendingOrders

Author: diak

 
Interesting idea!
[Deleted]  
Great script idea! The only thing that I would like to see is to be able to pre-set the stoploss to a default value. That way I only have to draw my entry lines. (I mostly use fixed stops on my intraday system). It is also easier to just drop the trade with fixed stoploss and drag afterwards if necessary.
 

Hi, Thank you for free script.

I made a little revision for type of order, to make this script working in all pending order ( not only BUY/SELL LIMIT )

        if (pos[i].entry > Close[0])
         {
            if (pos[i].entry > pos[i].stoploss)
               cmd = OP_BUYSTOP;
            else
               cmd = OP_SELLLIMIT;
         }
         else{
            if (pos[i].entry < pos[i].stoploss)
               cmd = OP_SELLSTOP;
            else
               cmd = OP_BUYLIMIT;
         }
Files:
PlannedPendingOrders.mq4  22 kb
New comment