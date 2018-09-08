finally have working trailing stop however it has a small error
int TrailingStop=20; // if(Ask-OrderOpenPrice()>Point*TrailingStop)
For most instruments you will be trailing by 2 pips. Is that what you want?
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for some reason most orders are modified correctly however some orders get modified straight into a loss, for example
trailing stop for order one: move negatively for 18 points. 2 points left
order 2 placed
order 2 trailingstop can only move 2 points but its just been placed.
Maybe im just misunderstanding.