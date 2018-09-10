EA restart my PC

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I´m sure that the problem is not processor warming. when i´m running the optimization its restarts the pc. I suppose that the buffers of the indicators (which are several) collapse the ram.

is that possible? Do I have to empty the buffers during simulation or between optimizations?

thank you!

 
Did you view the logs ?
 

how long the optimization runs? 

i had the same problem, it was the CPU temperatur

 
Check your CPU
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Did you view the logs ?
How can I see the logs?
 
amando:

how long the optimization runs? 

i had the same problem, it was the CPU temperatur

im sure that the CPU temperatur is OK 

temps

Thats temps are during run ae. (167 °F aprox)

the optimization runs for about 6 hours, but the pc reboots at any time.
I'm sure it's because of the optimization, because this only happens when I run the optimizer.
 
karachiento:

eventvwr

 

I could solve the problem. There was a hardware problem. Thanks for helping me!
 
I think your problem is overheated on your PC..Try to close another application or use a cooler.
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